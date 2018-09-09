Bournemouth in talks to lock Howe down to huge new deal

Bournemouth have approached boss Eddie Howe about extending his contract at the club, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Howe has just under two years left on the deal he signed back in 2015 and he is now set to be rewarded for his brilliant work at the Vitality Stadium.

The 40-year-old has kept Bournemouth in the top flight since their promotion in 2015, and they have always managed to stay well clear of relegation.

Linked with England, and clubs such as Arsenal in recent years – Bournemouth are now set to reward him with a bumper pay rise, which we understand will see his annual salary double from £2million to £4million a year.

That will see him put him on a par with fellow Englishmen Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, Chris Hughton of Brighton and Burnely’s Sean Dyche.

As we understand, the new deal will also have a substantial compensation fee in case he is lured away from the Vitality Stadium.