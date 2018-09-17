Bournemouth keeper in astonishing Salah, Mane, Firmino claim

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic reckons the Cherries’ front three are, on their day, better than Liverpool’s famed triumvirate of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

While many will scoff at Begovic’s claim, the Vitality Stadium were treated to a virtuoso display from Ryan Fraser, Josh King and Callum Wilson, who proved too hot for Leicester to handle in a deserved 4-2 win for Eddie Howe’s side.

Fraser scored twice and King slotted home a penalty as the hosts ran into a 4-0 lead before Leicester grabbed a quick-fire consolation double late on.

Begovic believes there isn’t a better attacking trio in the Premier League – including Liverpool’s.

“Our front three are as good as anyone in the league,” he said. “We are a very attacking team, we want to attack and score goals.

“They are up there with Liverpool’s front three when they are on form.

“The way we play suits them. They have a great understanding and long may it continue.”

Begovic also believes England boss Gareth Southgate should be looking at Wilson, as well as Steve Cook and Lewis Cook.

“A few of the lads should be in consideration for England,” he said. “The lads have been playing week in, week out. Callum and Steve, while Lewis has been in, those guys have got to be pushing. It is great recognition for the club if they do.

“I think they are at international level and we are playing a similar style to England. They have proved themselves at the highest level on a consistent basis. I know they are pushing and I’m sure they will get their rewards in the end.”

Bournemouth are currently fifth in the Premier League table, with an impressive 10 points from their opening five matches.