Bournemouth are leading the chase to sign Dan James from Swansea after Eddie Howe reportedly identified the winger as a potential replacement for Ryan Fraser.

The 21-year-old Swansea winger came very close to joining promotion-chasing Leeds in January, but a £7million switch fell through late in the day.

However, James appears certain to be on the move this summer – and while Leeds are expected to bid for the player again, it would appear there will be plenty of rival interest in a man whose star appears to be on the rise; the likes of Everton, Burnley and even Manchester City have been credited with an interest.

However, The Sun on Sunday claims it is Bournemouth who look favourites to win the race to sign the pacy forward, and claim Cherries boss Howe has made James his No 1 target this summer in the event that the club loses Scotland winger Ryan Fraser.

Fraser has contributed seven goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season, but with his contract due to expire in summer 2020, Bournemouth may be forced to cash in on him this summer, with Arsenal strongly linked with his signature.

Fraser has acknowledged that the rumours haven’t been easy to get off his mind and, speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Maybe it hasn’t helped. Subconsciously, you might think about it. I’m just trying to get on with my work. Every player says that.

“At the same time, I think the best thing I can do is play well on the pitch. There’s no point in stuff coming out and then I start to have bad games.”

Bournemouth face a tough decision on whether to cash in on him now or risk losing him for nothing next summer and discussing Fraser’s future, Eddie Howe recently revealed there are no guarantees he will sign a new contract.

“There is no doubting Ryan’s quality and how highly we think of him. He is an outstanding talent but it is a two-way prospect to sign a contract, so let’s wait and see,” he said.

“Ryan has contributed to the team this season but it’s not the time to talk about speculation. Who knows in the summer? It is that time of year when things change and us ourselves will be looking to sign players.”

