Bournemouth line up late move to sign Leeds United winger on permanent deal; Iraola is a huge fan

Bournemouth want to make Luis Sinisterra’s loan from Leeds a permanent deal before the transfer window closes tonight, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old winger joined the Cherries on a season-long loan and he has put in some impressive performances in the Premier League this season.

Sinisterra has made 13 league appearances for Bournemouth so far, scoring two goals and making one assist in the process.

Manager Andoni Iraola has been impressed with the winger’s contributions and would like to keep hold of him for the future.

Bournemouth have the option to buy him for £20m included in the loan agreement, but that will only become active should Leeds fail to get promoted this season.

However, TEAMtalk sources have stated the south coast club are looking into signing Sinisterra on a permanent deal today, rather than waiting until the end of the campaign.

This will also free up space for Bournemouth to make more loan signings.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much Leeds would demand to sanction Sinisterra’s permanent sale, but they are reluctant to sanction such a deal.

Therefore, it will likely take a sizeable offer from Bournemouth for Daniel Farke to even consider giving the green light.

This is definitely a story to keep an eye on until the 11pm deadline, however.

