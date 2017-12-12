Bournemouth promise to be respectful if they beat Man Utd

Bournemouth will not look to be “disrespectful” and “rub people’s noses in it” if they pull off a shock win at Manchester United, according to manager Eddie Howe.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists his side’s celebrations after the derby victory at Old Trafford on Sunday were not excessive.

Staff and players from United are understood to have taken exception to the way the visitors enjoyed their 2-1 triumph, sparking a fracas in the corridor outside the dressing rooms.

Milk and water are claimed to have been thrown at Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho after a reported confrontation with City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Football Association has asked both clubs for observations on the confrontation.

Howe, though, does not expect any similar scenes in the tunnel should the Cherries inflict a shock second successive home defeat on United come full-time on Wednesday.

“That’s the furthest thing from my mind, though not the winning part. After a football match there are a lot of emotions and sometimes people don’t realise how big that is to your outlook,” Howe said at a press conference, as broadcast on the club’s official website.

“I think sometimes things will over-spill, the challenge is to keep your emotions in check at all times and that’s what I try to do.

“I can only speak for myself, but you always want to get that balance right, you don’t want to rub people’s noses in it. That’s common sense really because you don’t want to be disrespectful.”

Bournemouth head to Old Trafford on the back of just one defeat from the past four Premier League matches, although three of them have been draws.

Howe says everyone at the club, which was not so long ago down in the third tear of English football, should “relish” the trip to tackle United on their own turf.

“In the previous two seasons we have got some good results in these games and they have helped to define our seasons, so we are looking for the same again,” the Bournemouth manager said.

“It can really lift confidence levels to a point where it has a really positive effect on the rest of your season, there will be no surrender from us.”