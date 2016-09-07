Bournemouth quick to respond to Arsenal’s Eddie Howe link

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has warned Arsenal to look elsewhere amid claims they want Eddie Howe to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Sun claimed on Wednesday that Arsenal had identified Howe as Arsene Wenger’s natural successor.

Yet Mostyn wasted no time is ruling out a move for his manager, who he believes has “unfinished business” at Bournemouth.

“We have a man of immense talent and any man of talent, whatever business you are in, is always going to be sought after.

“We see that very much as a compliment. But Eddie is a Bournemouth boy through and through.

“He has been with the football club since he was 10.

“There is unfinished business. He wants to ensure that if and when he does move on he will leave a legacy.

“A legacy that will ensure AFC Bournemouth are a Premier League side, not a side that is aspiring to retain its position every year.

“He has made it clear that over the next two or three years hopefully we can establish ourselves as a thoroughbred Premier League side and only then would he consider moving on.”

Can’t help thinking that Howe might be tempted by an Arsenal offer, mind.