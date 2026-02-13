Bournemouth are preparing to open talks with breakout star El Junior Kroupi, TEAMtalk understands, with club sources indicating that the Cherries are ready to reward the teenager with a major new contract as interest intensifies across Europe.

The 19‑year‑old has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving from sister club Lorient, with senior figures at the Vitality Stadium said to be ecstatic at the impact he has made in his debut Premier League campaign which has thus far seen him score eight goals in just 11 starts.

Having arrived at the Vitality Stadium for a modest fee, understood to be just €13m (£11m, $15m), Kroupi has quickly found his feet in the Premier League, with his eight strikes coming from just 1034 minutes of action – one every 129.25 minutes on the field.

His rapid rise has now seen him emerge as one of the division’s most exciting young talents, and we can reveal that Newcastle, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have all been closely monitoring Kroupi’s progress in recent weeks.

But they are far from alone. Every one of the Premier League’s traditional heavyweights – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United – have also been alerted to his form and are tracking developments of a player now understood to be rated in the £80m (€92m, $109m) bracket by the Cherries.

However, the most intriguing and strongest interest of all is coming from outside England, and we are told that European champions Paris Saint‑Germain have stepped up their background checks on the forward ahead of the summer window…

PSG interest in Eli-Junior Kroupi goes back years

PSG, who raided Bournemouth for Illia Zabarnyi last summer, are understood to view Kroupi as a “fascinating” long‑term option.

A well‑placed source told TEAMtalk: “PSG already liked Kroupi at Lorient, and have maintained a watching brief. He is someone who they see as a good fit.”

Despite the growing attention, Bournemouth are not standing still. We understand the club are already gearing up for fresh contract talks, with plans in place to offer Kroupi a significant pay rise to reflect his growing importance in the side.

Sources indicate the teenager is set to more than double his current wages should he commit to a new long‑term deal on the south coast.

The Cherries remain confident they can keep hold of their latest rising star, and hope the £80m valuation will scare off some of his suitors.

But with Europe’s elite now circling, the battle for Kroupi’s future is only just beginning…

Arsenal looking at elite LaLiga star; Liverpool devise Konate contract plan

Having lost Antoine Semenyo in the most recent transfer window, the Cherries will be eager to ensure they are not raided once again for an elite attacking talent.

However, Kroupi is not the only young Cherries star attracting attention, with interest growing in another young star, with Manchester United among the admirers for a young midfield star, who has been excelling under Andoni Iraola in recent times.

Down at Arsenal, it is clear the Gunners are looking at options to strengthen their wide attacking positions going into the summer. To that end, reports in Spain claim sporting director Andrea Berta has spied an opportunity to prise one of the best stars away from LaLiga and is now prepping an offer to secure his services.

Up on Merseyside, FSG are now more confident than ever that a new deal can be agreed with Ibrahima Konate as they look to keep him out of Real Madrid’s clutches and with one of the club’s loudest voices now personally involved in helping to sway the Frenchman.

