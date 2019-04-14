Bournemouth star reveals Arsenal speculation has been a distraction

Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser has admitted that speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal has been a slight distraction.

The Scottish winger has contributed seven goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season – including a goal in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Brighton.

His form has seen him linked with a move to a bigger club, with Arsenal the most likely destination. And Fraser has acknowledged that the rumours haven’t been easy to get off his mind.

He told BBC Sport: “Maybe it hasn’t helped. Subconsciously, you might think about it. I’m just trying to get on with my work. Every player says that.

“At the same time, I think the best thing I can do is play well on the pitch. There’s no point in stuff coming out and then I start to have bad games.”

Fraser is out of contract in July 2020, so Bournemouth face a tough decision on whether to cash in on him now or risk losing him for nothing next summer. Manager Eddie Howe recently revealed there are no guarantees that Fraser will sign a new contract.

“There is no doubting Ryan’s quality and how highly we think of him. He is an outstanding talent but it is a two-way prospect to sign a contract, so let’s wait and see,” he said.

“Ryan has contributed to the team this season but it’s not the time to talk about speculation. Who knows in the summer? It is that time of year when things change and us ourselves will be looking to sign players.”