Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is ready to leave the club this summer amid links with Arsenal, a report claims.

Fraser’s contract expires in 2020, and according to the Daily Mirror, the Scotland international has no intention of renewing, and will try to persuade the club to sell him this summer.

The report claims Fraser wants to test himself at a higher level, having impressed regularly for Bournemouth over the last six years. This season has been his most prolific yet, with seven goals and 13 assists in the Premier League. And now he is ready to capitalise on his good form by pushing for a transfer, rather than leaving on a free the year after.

Arsenal have been linked with the 25-year-old for some time, and now could be the time to make their move, with Fraser ready to inform Bournemouth officials of his desire to leave. The paper also claims Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring developments – but it is the Gunners who are in the driving seat.

Fraser recently admitted he has been a little distracted by Arsenal’s interest, telling BBC Sport: “Maybe it hasn’t helped. Subconsciously, you might think about it. I’m just trying to get on with my work. Every player says that.

“At the same time, I think the best thing I can do is play well on the pitch. There’s no point in stuff coming out and then I start to have bad games.”

