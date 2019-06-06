Bowyer hoping to keep hold of star defender after promotion

The Addicks are now back in English football’s second tier for the first time in four years, leaving Bowyer confident promotion will help current owner Roland Duchatelet’s bid to sell the club.

“You see how many fans were there; this is a great football club,” said Charlton boss Bowyer.

“And I can’t understand why no one’s bought it, if I’m honest, even before now.

“But now we’re in the Championship, it’s even more attractive.

“If I were looking to buy a football club, it’s in London, you’ve got the fanbase.

“So I think there will be more people interested in it now, especially being one league away from the Premier League.”