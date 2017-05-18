Bradford, Bolton, Ipswich all linked with Blackburn man

Blackburn Rovers are facing a battle to keep hold of veteran central defender Gordon Greer, TEAMtalk understands.

Rovers, who have just been relegated to League One, are keen for 36-year-old Greer to sign a new deal at Ewood Park.

However, a host of clubs from the Championship, League One and Scotland are keen on landing Greer, whose contract expires next month.

Ipswich, Burton, newly-promoted Bolton and Bradford are amongst a number of clubs keen to take the experienced Scottish international – who is also wanted back north of the border.

Neil Lennon’s Hibernian are looking at him as they think he could give them a real boost back in the top-flight, whilst Hearts and his former club Kilmarnock are also interested.