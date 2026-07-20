Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Bradley Barcola and beat Liverpool to his signature this summer, though TEAMtalk can provide two reasons why a move might not be quite as easy as the reports in France suggest.

Andoni Iraola’s side are desperate to bring in a high-quality winger this summer to replace the outstanding Mohamed Salah, who departed Anfield after nine glorious years at the end of last season. But while Barcola has now emerged as Liverpool‘s first-choice target this summer, striking a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the top star is going to prove far from easy.

Indeed, while sources can confirm that Barcola has already expressed his concerns to Luis Enrique about his dwindling minutes at the two-time defending European champions – and having slipped behind Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue in the pecking order, PSG are not going to make his route out of the French capital easy.

However, with Maghnes Akliouche also ready to sign on the dotted line and with talks ongoing over a deal for Yan Diomande, previously Liverpool’s top target, Barcola is understood to want a fresh start this summer.

Astonishingly, reports in France claim, though, that rather than open negotiations with Liverpool, officials from PSG have simply informed several sides of their desire to let him leave in the hope of sparking an auction for his services.

And according to RMC Sport, the French giants have openly invited Manchester United to bid for the player, while also offering a similar opportunity to Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Per the report, bidding for the player will begin at €70m (£59.5m, $80m), which is in very different contrast to the price sources have told TEAMtalk he will cost…

READ MORE: Liverpool learn immediate PSG response to Barcola approach as four sources share updates on transfer

Barcola fee will likely be far higher

Per our sources, PSG will not make it quite so easy for Barcola to leave.

Still very highly rated by Enrique and the club’s advisor Luis Campos, we have been told that – having seen the vastly-inflated prices in the English game this summer – they will demand a whopping €150m (£127.5m, $171m) to consider his sale.

And publicly, PSG continue to insist the player is not for sale.

However, we have already revealed that the player’s representatives have been working behind the scenes on his future for several weeks and have already held discussions with several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And now, according to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, a move away from the club looks an increasing possibility, and if the player continues to refuse to sign a new deal – and with his current arrangement due to expire in under two years – they will have little choice but to cash in on the 23-year-old winger.

Intermediaries involved in the process have now communicated the financial demands to interested clubs.

Furthermore, sources close to the situation indicate that PSG are actively looking to offload players to help comply with financial regulations, and Barcola has made it clear he wishes to leave the French capital in search of regular first-team football.

As for Manchester United, it remains to be seen whether they could gatecrash a potential deal, though sources have insisted that any Red Devils swoop for a new left-sided winger would depend entirely on their ability to offload Marcus Rashford, who has seen his dreams of a permanent move to Barcelona evaporate.

As it stands, United are preparing to reintegrate the 28-year-old England star back into their squad.

Barcola, meanwhile, is also understood to be particularly keen on a switch to Anfield, with personal terms not expected to pose any major obstacles should a deal progress.

Barcola has long been admired at Liverpool and has been on their radar for some time. Club insiders remain relaxed about the pursuit, stressing that the Reds are confident of completing further additions before the window closes.

Reports on Sunday even suggested a bid from Liverpool had already been lodged.

Whatever happens with Barcola, former Reds defender Stephen Warnock has exclusively revealed to us that he is one of three huge signings that new boss Andoni Iraola must 100% demand this summer.

He’s not the only PSG star the Reds are being linked with either, with Liverpool backed to reunite Iraola with a beast of a star, amid claims the manager ’likes him’ and ‘a deal makes sense’.

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