Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, who wants to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG

Real Madrid have identified one of Europe’s rising stars to replace Rodrygo after Liverpool decided not to sign him following the deal for Alexander Isak, according to a report, but Xabi Alonso and Florentino Perez are unlikely to be successful in their quest to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo was one of the most talked-about players in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all interested in the Real Madrid winger. The Brazil international eventually decided to stay and fight for his place in Madrid manager Alonso’s team.

Alonso plans to use Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the left flank, with the Real Madrid manager believing that competition will bring the best out of the two Brazil international wingers.

Rodrygo is still mindful of his future, with the Brazilian star willing to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window if he does not get enough playing time.

According to Fichajes, Madrid have already identified a potential replacement for Rodrygo.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is the player that Madrid hugely admire and have already ‘expressed interest’ in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to the Spanish news outlet.

Barcola was on the wishlist of Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the defending Premier League champions aiming to sign the winger if they failed to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reiterated the claim about Liverpool and Barcola this week, having earlier noted that the 23-year-old winger ‘is seen as the dream target internally’ at the defending Premier League champions.

The Times further added that Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not want to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon or Barcola from PSG.

Slot was happy with the forward options in his squad, with the Liverpool boss eager to give Rio Ngumoha valuable minutes this season.

DON’T MISS 🌐Ranking every player Real Madrid have signed on transfer deadline day: Ramos, Bale…

Real Madrid face a fight to sign Bradley Barcola

Madrid have a huge fight on their hands if they are to complete a deal for Barcola, who cost PSG €45million (£39m, $52.6m) in transfer fees when they signed him from Lyon in 2023.

According to Fichajes, PSG do not want to sell the winger anytime soon and are already working on a new deal to ensure that he stays at the club until the summer of 2030.

Barcola himself is happy at PSG and wants to continue to develop and progress at last season’s Champions League winners.

While the 23-year-old will be aware of the need to continually fight for his place in the team, the France international winger knows that PSG manager Luis Enrique rates him highly.

Barcola scored 21 goals and gave 21 assists in 64 appearances for PSG last season, as the Parisian club won Ligue 1 and also became the champions of Europe.

The left-winger has started the new season strongly, scoring one goal and registering one assist in four matches for PSG.

Latest Real Madrid news: Tottenham name price, Arsenal star disappointed

Tottenham Hotspur have named their price for Real Madrid to sign one of their best and most valuable players.

A major Arsenal signing was waiting to see if Real Madrid would like to sign him before eventually making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

The chances of Real Madrid signing Ibrahima Konate have soared, as the Liverpool defender made a massive decision on his future.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?