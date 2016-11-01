Bradley delivers assessment on Swansea’s survival prospects

Swansea manager Bob Bradley admits his side face a huge struggle for survival after Monday’s defeat at Stoke left the club five points from safety in the Premier League.

American Bradley, who succeeded Francesco Guidolin last month has now taken just one point from his three games in charge after Monday’s 3-1 setback at Stoke.

Bradley admits he needs to work hard on improving his players’ confidence and is under no illusions at the size of the survival task he faces.

“For any team, no matter where you coach, if a team’s gone through a bad stretch, it’s about challenging players the right way so you can get some results and some confidence,” Bradley said.

“There’s no magic for that, it’s just a test of everybody’s determination and character every day and, let’s face it, that’s where we are. We don’t hide from that.

“It’s a huge job, I knew that from the start. When there’s a managerial change it’s because things haven’t gone well, so when you come in and you look at fixtures lying ahead it’s not like you do it with the guarantee of points.

“In the Premier League there are no free points. You win games with some combination of your football and mentality. I don’t think we were good enough in either category so we didn’t take any points.”