Karren Brady has complete confidence West Ham have the right man in charge in Manuel Pellegrini after she handed the Chilean her backing.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss has endured a tough start to his reign, with the Hammers losing all four matches so far to sit bottom of the Premier League.

Their results so far have prompted this warning from stand-in skipper Marko Arnautovic – but it seems Brady is happy to give the Chilean the benefit of the doubt and insists it will take time for their new signings to bed in.

“Having decided we did not want to go through another season like the last one, the board took action,” Brady told The Sun in reflection to last season’s dismissal of Slaven Bilic and appointment on a caretaker basis of David Moyes.

“We appointed a manager with the most successful career we have ever had in Manuel Pelligrini and spent over £100million on players he wanted that we all thought would improve the team considerably.

“It hasn’t happened yet but I have complete faith that things will soon start to turn our way. The most important thing is to stick together.

“It takes time for a new team to gel, but gel they will and anyway targeting the manager or certain players will help no-one.

“As a club, we will stand by them all, confident that they have the makings of an excellent side.

“They need the encouragement of the many people, like the supporters and the Chairmen who love this club.”

West Ham face a televised trip to Everton in their next match on Sunday, with the Hammers surely daring not lose for a fifth straight match.

