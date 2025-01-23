Manchester United are ready to make a bid for a Real Madrid winger, with a report in Spain revealing what Ruben Amorim thinks of him as two other Premier League clubs show interest in him.

Madrid have one of the strongest squads in the world and have some of the best attacking players on the planet. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe are three of the most potent players around who can change a game in an instant, while England international star Jude Bellingham is a big source of goals from midfield for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

There are also some good squad players who are just starting their careers, such as Turkey international attacking midfielder Arda Guler and Brazil international striker Endrick.

One Madrid attacking player who is in a tricky position is Brahim Diaz. Much was made about the winger when he joined Los Blancos from Manchester City for £15 million in 2019, but after a three-year loan spell at AC Milan, he has failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diaz has made only seven starts in LaLiga and just two in the Champions League for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

During the 2023-24 campaign, the Moroccan winger made 18 starts in the league and three in the Champions League.

While Diaz has chipped in with important goals, his status as a squad player is what is giving Man Utd hope of a deal in the January transfer window, with Fichajes reporting that the Premier League giants are ready to make a bid for him.

The report has claimed that Man Utd are ready to make their first bid for the winger. Ruben Amorim personally wants him at Old Trafford, with the English club’s head coach impressed with the 25-year-old’s versatility and ability to adapt “to different positions in attack and creating imbalance against tight defences”.

Fichajes has noted that talks could accelerate in the coming days, adding that the winger is evaluating his options and fierce competition in the Madrid attack could sway him towards a move to Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Arsenal also eye Brahim Diaz

While Man Utd might fancy making a bid for Diaz, they will likely face competition from two of their Premier League rivals.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool are keen on Diaz as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. With the future of the Egyptian forward uncertain, the Reds are looking for potential replacements.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reportedly believes that Diaz would star for his team and would fit into his system.

Arsenal have also been linked with Diaz, with a report in November claiming that the Gunners have been impressed with the winger.

Latest Real Madrid news: Vinicius Junior bid, Romero boost

It is not only Diaz who could leave Madrid in 2025. There is speculation that Vinicius Junior could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

There are reports that Madrid are braced for a massive offer from the Saudi Pro League. After failing to lure Mbappe and Salah, they have now turned their attention to Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international is one of the best forwards in the world and has won LaLiga and the Champions League with Madrid.

Meanwhile, Madrid have received a boost in their quest to sign Cristian Romero. The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back is among the players that Los Blancos are keen on, and it has been reported that he is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season.

Romero, who has had injury problems this season, is a World Cup winner with Argentina and wants to play in the Champions League. It is very unlikely that Tottenham will be end up in the Premier League top four, which opens up the possibility of the centre-back leaving the north London club in the summer of 2025.

Another Premier League player that Madrid are keen on signing is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are determined to secure his services.

There had been reports in the Spanish press that there was already an agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Madrid with the defending Spanish and European champions ready to make a second bid for him in the January transfer window, but they have now been dismissed by a new claim that there is no deal in place, with the future of the England international far from certain.

