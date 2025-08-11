Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, who is on Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United's radar

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been in contact over Brahim Diaz, according to multiple sources in Spain, with the Real Madrid attacking midfielder making a final decision on his future.

Diaz has been on the books of Madrid since 2019, when he joined from Manchester City. After a three-year loan spell at AC Milan from 2020 until 2023, the Morocco international returned to the Santiago Bernabeu and has been part of Madrid’s first-team squad ever since.

The 26-year-old, who can also play as a winger, scored six goals and gave eight assists in 56 appearances for Madrid last season.

With Madrid having an array of attacking talents, Diaz will find regular playing time difficult to come by this season under new manager Xabi Alonso, as indicated by the attacker playing just 103 minutes at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

With Tottenham, who have been adversely affected by Son Heung-min’s exit to Los Angeles FC and James Maddison’s long-term injury, and Newcastle looking for attacking reinforcements, both Premier League clubs are said to have made contact over a summer deal.

According to E-Noticies, Newcastle have made an ‘offer’ of €40million (£34.6m, $46.5m) for Diaz, with the Magpies willing to increase the sum if need be.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, too, has reported interest in Diaz from Newcastle, adding that AC Milan, Benfica and Inter Milan also want the two-time LaLiga and one-time Champions League winner.

Another Spanish news outlet, Madrid-Barcelona.com, has claimed that Tottenham have ‘contacted Brahim Diaz’s inner circle’.

The north London club have offered Diaz a five-year contract with a salary that is much more than what he gets paid at Madrid.

There is interest in the Morocco international attacker from clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well.

However, Diaz has ‘made it clear that his future is at Real Madrid’ and does not plan to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the foreseeable future.

Brahim Diaz to sign new Real Madrid contract

E-Noticies has reported that not only does Diaz not want to leave, but he is also going to sign a new contract with Madrid until 2031.

Madrid have reportedly informed Newcastle of their decision and will not accept their bid for the attacker.

Madrid-Barcelona.com has also noted that Diaz has accepted all the proposed conditions from Madrid and has ‘already conveyed his approval’ for a new deal.

These claims from the Spanish media have been echoed by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano wrote on X at 2:10am on August 3: “Brahim Diaz turns 26… and his new contract is almost ready, set to be signed.

“He’s already accepted all conditions of the new contract, only wanted Real Madrid.”

