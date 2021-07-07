Southampton have moved closer to signing Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on loan from next season, according to a report.

Despite enjoying a fantastic breakthrough campaign in 2019/20, the 20-year-old has had his progress shunted. Luke Shaw has gone through a remarkable resurgence, but back-up left-back Alex Telles has spurred him on. As such, Williams has fallen down manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order.

Amid his lack of game time, the Englishman had links with a transfer last summer. However, neither a move then nor in January worked out, with Solskjaer wanting to keep Williams around.

Nevertheless, with Shaw and Telles continuing to perform, the time has come for Williams to leave.

Southampton and Newcastle have had the strongest links with his loan signing. The Daily Mail, though, reports that the former have grown ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Williams.

Talks are reportedly continuing between the Saints and United over the player, who would become Southampton’s third full-back signing in two years.

Last summer, they installed Kyle Walker-Peters as their first-choice right-back from Tottenham after a successful loan. On the other flank, meanwhile, Romain Perraud recently arrived from Stade Brest.

Despite Williams’ chances of game time therefore looking bleak, the fact that he can play on both flanks has become a ‘boost’ to his chances of a first-team role.

After making 50 appearances for United’s first team, a move away looks the right move whatever the chances of minutes.

Shaw has cemented his status as a key Solskjaer star with his Euro 2020 displays for England. Telles, meanwhile, played a partial role in between last term.

Man Utd target speaks out

While United could be letting one full-back go, they have been linked with making a similar addition.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has nailed down the right-back role at Old Trafford, but Kieran Trippier is reportedly a target.

The England international, though, refused to open up when pressed on the recent transfer links.