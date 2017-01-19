‘Bravo looks completely lost, but Stones will come good at City’

Manchester United fans welcome the sale of ‘huge flop’ Memphis Depay and insist a buy-back clause isn’t needed, while Chelsea supporters discuss the real reasons behind Oscar’s sale and Liverpool fans prepare for a critical period.

The next 12 days will shape Liverpool’s entire season

The next 12 days will define us and can very well shape our season – it all starts with the clash against Swansea on Saturday.

We also have cup games v Wolves and Southampton culminating in the Chelsea game.

I see Swansea coming and parking the bus on Sat. It’s up to us to break them down.

With more or less a full strength team there’s no reason why not. We’re meant to be getting a response back from FIFA tomorrow which will either allow Matip to play or will mean further investigation. The whole thing is a farce. Mistakes made by all parties.

The full 3 points is all that matters on Sat.

gingerlfc

Memphis De-Flop! But should United insert a buy-back clause?

Buy back clause in sale agreement, just in case his attitude turns 180 degrees and travels a few hundred miles in the right direction. Talent but no drive. Thought he’d hit the big-time, time to be demoted to average at best.

Kilyboye

I stand humbly corrected for defending Memphis and believing in him so much during his first season “problems”. Several posters told me he was pants and I didn’t listen, I also ignored his questionable lifestyle (as reported by media). I really believed that this fella and Schneiderlin would be good signings for us but it turned out that both were so bad that they couldn’t convince van Gaal or Mourinho to start them.

Schneiderlin was particularly disappointing. I was convinced he would slide in smoothly to replace Carrick but it turns out that a 35 year old Carrick was too good for him. Meanwhile, Ander Herrera arrived as a no10 and scored/assisted 14 goals in his first season, he was a predominately attacking player – Herrera adapted into an industrious box to box midfielder and basically took Schneiderlin’s designated position for this season. The emphatic failure of Schneiderlin to earn a start at this club under 2 different managers is an embarrassment to him and to me.

As for Memphis, I hear we have a sell on clause and a buy-back clause. Seems to me that Edward is getting some decent advice for a change.

hatters

Memphis only plays for Memphis. No doubt there is talent there but his attitude like many before him is his achilles heel. Strutted round the pitch like he didn’t give a bollix and had 5 balon d’or in his locker. The problem with a lot of recent signings is that the character and attitude has just not been right. Normally Mourinho never has an issue calling players like this out. Will be very interesting to see who he identifies and signs to play in the middle of the park next season. Will also be interesting to see if Shaw gets the bullet like his mate Depay!

n1xer

What a waste,£36m wasted on a complete of the biggest flops the PL has ever hatters,I too had great expectations from this lad.I`m reading Januzaj might be on his way to France too,would love to see Young,Darmian,Bastian,and Rooney leave this window,with Valencia,Shaw,Carrick,Fellaini,Ibra,Rojo,shipped out in the summer.

redblood

A buy-back clause is useless. Lets say he does a de bruyne and starts performing in France and suddenly shows everyone his talent. Why would he want to come back to OT its not like he was given a chance this season?

Maybe if he was from Manchester and came through the system it would have been a different story – he might have been given an extended run in the team and more opportunities.

Sell on clause is a good piece of business though from woodward.

Next on the list should be ashely young. I mean what about this guys attitude? Sitting on his arse collecting £130k and doesn’t play any football but he seems happy with that situation milking the club. Surely as professional footballer you want to be playing football not sitting on the sidelines collecting your hefty wage packet? He should be shipped out ASAP i dont understand why Jose is keeping him – he offers nothing apart from being English.

RS83

Is Diego Costa simply trying to get paid what he feels he is worth?

I think the problem is that being human we all have a value in our own minds of what we are worth in our jobs. If I think I do a better job than the guy next to me then I would probably ask the manager for a rise

Costa is no different. The question is whether his own valuation is the same as Conte’s…!!

Costa is an important component of the Chelsea team and if his form continued over the next few years then we would all expect to win more trophies and believe he is a great striker. Is his input into the team better than Hazard, Kante or Courtois…?

This is where negotiations begin and for the Club they should have set limitations on what we can afford to spend as we all know we need to comply with the new financial rules

Cannot blame Costa asking for money on the back of his performances to date but do feel he has set the bar too high. Then again I would simply take that as his tactics knowing that number will not be met but he makes it clear he wants more than the Club originally offered. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Time for reflection – but where are Arsenal heading?

About mid season, time for reflection maybe.

I feel a sense of Déjà vu, this season again. We sit outside top four, our team is lackluster in performance. We started badly with first game and have shown good and bad performances, mainly however, insipid against mediocre teams. United gave us a scare and yet we kicked Chelsea. I think they have improved, so will be interesting on the return game soon.

We sit in the CL with Bayern waiting, again. Whom I feel have our measure.

Injuries have hindered us with long term loss of influential players at crucial times. Cazorla being a huge blow. Same old, same old.

All quiet in the transfer market with promise of “plenty money” for next year.

Are we going anywhere?

Whether you’re WIB, or WOB, we must all see our situation and evaluate, in a sober, logical mind. Are the present fundamentals in place, to lift this club, whom we ALL support. To achieve success in the competitions we measure ourselves in.

I think not. We debate Ad nauseam, on the reasons for our lack of achievement. I have my views, often in conflict with others on this site. This does not in anyway belittle the opposing views and has led to some insightful and illuminating debate, from which I have learned much. One thing, that is common is the passion and love we have for this monster called Arsenal. No one can deny this trait. I know it exists in other teams and supporters. However, we chose Arsenal FC, the Gunners, the Super Reds. I still talk to anyone I see wearing Arsenal colours, or brand. My Dog even has an Arsenal collar, no not a French poodle(I have had one), but a German Anatolian cross!

To close a maudlin reflection. It’s time for change. We need a new evaluation WITH action, to take this Arsenal to the place it should be. Respected and feared, by other teams and their supporters alike. Same old, same old don’t cut it.

Three points from Chelsea please, with a goal feast against Burnley on Sunday.

Gooner for life.

Gooner54

Pretty much a spot on summary of season at this stage, Gooner.

At the point in the season, Chelsea have set the benchmark, even though we beat them comprehensively. They are a much different side now and yet when I look at their team / squad, I think its clear to see that Conte has made a bigger difference to them than anyone and that is what top sides need from a manager.

They are dominating the league with a back 3 that no one would have predicted. One of them is a RB by trade, who spent most of his time at Chelsea playing LB under Jose! Cahill is a solid but probably not top class CB and David Luiz was a laughing stock during his first spell in England. Somehow Conte has taken that and built a solid foundation for a title push. I look at our back 4 and think, they are all quality players but we are not getting the most out of them. Our 2 CBs could play for any team in this league and Bellerin on his day is the best RB in the league. Yet as a collective, they rarely perform consistently to the level we need. Spurs and Chelsea have only conceded 14 and 15 respectively. We have shipped 22. It needs to tighten up quickly.

At the other end of the field, Chelsea have found a dangerous 3 in Pedro, Hazard and Costa. Then again, look a our options. We have actually scored more than Chelsea and Spurs so far but we make life difficult by not keeping them out at the other end and that has left us 8 points off the lead at this stage.

Injuries have absolutely caused us a problem. We can’t replace Santi at the minute and that has to be the priority for Wenger or whoever comes in after him.

Overall I would suggest that so far this season, given the quality in our squad, we have underachieved again. I don’t see Wenger having the ability to get the maximum from this group of players and that is why there should be no new contract on the table.

Andy528

Allardyce getting the excuses in already at Crystal Palace

I think Big Sam is starting to make excuses already, not entirely convinced he can motivate players but only time will tell. My only argument to the fact that Pardew is to blame for all our problems is that Parish sanctioned all this. At the end of last season we limped home in the league but were on a roll in the FA cup, we needed more firepower and cover for our defence as it wasn’t leaking as badly.

Pardew bought in 2 forwards Benteke $30mill, Remy loan, defence wise Tomkins $10mill, Mandanda free, Mid/Wing Townsend $12mill.

On paper all excellent buys and what we required considering we sold Gayle for $10mill and Bolasie $25mill who were both great deals for the club, for Gayle hardly played and Bolasie was hot and cold though explosive. Jedi is the odd one out but we are unsure whether he was prepared to stay at the club as a back up?

The others bought in Flamini and Benteke J, were just back up on a freebie. Unfortunately take out Soare and Wickham as well as Cabaye early on, poor form by Punch, injury to Steveeee, Dann given captaincy and out of form, we have been found wanting. When you add up the sums Parish didn’t really dig into his pockets nor the American owners as all we spent was $17mill and he made the final decision on who else we could afford. Yes you can say break out the violins but the above speaks for itself as far as this season goes.

PS I am still thankful to Parish and really hope Big Sam can pull him out of the manure he has found himself in with his poor decision making.

PerthEagle

Dele Alli’s Real link? Simply a ploy by the Spanish media to get him to La Liga

Surely we looking at lazy Marca journalism attempting to engineer interest and bring the player to Real Madrid. Or do you think there’s something in it and Daniel Levy is starting to wipe away some drool from his shiny chin?

brenlong

Andros Townsend return could boost Newcastle further

Barlaser, Findlay and El Mhanni all had starts, which is very welcome. Shelvey and Ritchie shined. Gouff didn’t play bad himself, in the striker position. El Mhanni too raw, Barlaser needs a couple of games, but Findlay is ready for championship. Good performance, congrats to the lads. Forget Luke Shaw though – I don’t see him dropping down a division, but I can see Andros heading back, cause Big Sam doesn’t know how to play a guy like him.

Imagine Andros on one side, Ritchie on the other… We would be guaranteed the championship.

enter_tooner

How City can get the best out of John Stones….

Stones has the makings of a top, top player but I get the feeling he works better with quality around him. Fair to say at the moment that’s not there.

Bravo, I’m struggle to see any positives at the moment. He must be a good keeper otherwise he wouldn’t have played for the teams he has but he just looks lost to me.

What we need in the short term is an Andy Morrison type signing, someone to drag us out of this slump whilst VK is sadly out.

HK Blue

Too early to question Pep – it HAS to be a long-term project

“Pep has been found out”? Seriously, give the guy longer than 5 months!! He’s not come here to shut up shop and scrape 1-0 wins, his style hasn’t translated immediately to the premier league nor does he have the defensive players at city to do so yet.

I’d rather City be a team talked about in 2-3 years time alongside Real Madrid, Barca and Bayern, rather than play the ‘english way’ just to get through this season.

mcfc-psycholgy

Was Oscar sale purely to cover Chelsea’s financial deficits?

I read somewhere that we made a 76 million pound loss for the 2015-2016 financial year….67 million of that was to Adidas for breaking our agreement with them 6 years early and 8.5 million was to Jose and his backroom staff. Money was also paid out to our ex hot doc Eva….that covers the huge loss. Is this true?

Our disastrous season didn’t help matters either. Seems this year’s financials will be seriously healthy especially if we win the league. The new Nike deal will be a huge income booster as well as money made from the Oscar sale.

Stuilse

Matip situation is beyond a bad joke for Liverpool

The Matip situation is beyond a joke. Regardless of whether he has officially retired or not, it’s obvious to both club and country that he has no interest in being there and he made it abundantly clear. Why would you need a process to pave the way for a retirement in international football?

If his coaches knew, which they did, that Matip had no intention of playing, then surely this should be a non-issue. The Cameroon official is a bitter and twisted fool for stopping him playing football for his club.

bofa



