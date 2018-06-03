Brazil boss approves Man Utd transfer move for Fred

Brazil boss Tite says that if he was a club boss that he “would ask” Fred to play for him amid Manchester United speculation.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given the all-clear to make the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder his first signing of the summer.

Manchester Evening News report that the deal to sign him is all-but complete following talks and he could be unveiled as early as next week.

And Tite is keen to get a deal sorted as quickly as possible so that Fred can concentrate on the forthcoming World Cup.

“Edu [Gaspar, general coordinator for Brazil’s national team] has a very loyal relationship with the players,” said Tite.

“When there is a club-related matter, which is inevitable, they will put it to us and the goal is to resolve it as soon as possible to get the mind geared towards the national team.

“If I were a coach, I would ask him to sign him, too.”