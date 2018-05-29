Brazil captain has a message for Liverpool fans on new boy Fabinho

Brazil captain Thiago Silva has backed his compatriot Fabinho to be a big success after his move to Liverpool.

The Reds agreed a deal to sign the Monaco midfielder from July 1 for a fee of up to 50million euros (£43.7million) on Monday.

Fabinho, who was targeted by Arsenal in a last-ditch bid to beat Liverpool to his signature, has been capped four times by his country but was omitted from their World Cup squad.

Silva has also faced the 24-year-old many times in France when Silva’s Paris St Germain have come up against Monaco.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Speaking at Tottenham’s training ground, where Brazil are preparing for the World Cup, Silva said of Fabinho: “He is really smart, a really technical player and I am sure he will get adapted to the Premier League as soon as he arrives here.

“He changed his position in Monaco, he was a right-back and now he is a midfielder.

“I don’t know how Liverpool are thinking about using him, but I am sure they can use him in both.”