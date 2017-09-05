Brazil coach provides positive update over Coutinho’s fitness

Brazil coach Tite has spoken of his belief that Philippe Coutinho is fit to play 90 minutes, ahead of a potential return to Liverpool’s squad this weekend.

The playmaker has yet to feature for the Reds this season, with complaints about a mystery ‘back injury’ fooling no one as the player hoped to make a move to Barcelona which ultimately did not happen.

Coutinho could be included in Liverpool’s squad for Saturday lunchtime’s clash at Manchester City and news of his fitness will give supporters hope that their star man could feature at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old started on the bench as Brazil beat Ecuador last Thursday but Tite believes the player is physically capable of playing for the full 90 minutes.

“Coutinho is physically fit to play 90 minutes,” said Brazil’s head coach.

“I can count on him for part of the game.

“He’s fine physically, but technically it’s different. He has not played for a long time.”