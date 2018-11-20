Former Brazil goalkeeper Dida believes Alisson can establish himself as one of the best in the world after setting the Liverpool custodian some lofty career goals.

Dida, now 45, ended his career at Brazilian side Internacional – his time in the game ending at the same time and same place as Alisson’s was starting – and the World Cup winner has following the Liverpool keeper’s career ever since.

During his time in the game, Dida was considered among the best in the world, winning two Champions League titles with AC Milan and performing continuously well for the Rossoneri.

But Dida, who also won Serie A with Milan in 2003/04, reckons his achievements in the game can be matched by Alisson, after he admitted his admiration for the player in an interview with Globe Esporte.

“I like Alisson a lot, I think he is a great goalkeeper,” Dida said. “I had the opportunity to work with him at Internacional and I can see his great growth as a player. He left to Europe and now also plays for the Brazilian national team.”

Alisson joined Liverpool in a £56million deal from Roma over the summer and, when asked what the future holds for the Reds No, Dida appeared to set him some ambitious goals.

“I hope he can become the goalkeeper they expect him to become, winning many trophies and becoming one of the best in the world,” Dida said.

The targets may appear achievable for some given Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League and have a good shout of reaching the knockout phases of the Champions League. However, the Reds last won a trophy in 2012 when they lifted the League Cup.

