Brazil legend on why Liverpool’s Coutinho is perfect for Barcelona

Ronaldinho says he hopes Philippe Coutinho can secure a move to Barcelona after declaring his compatriot as “perfect” for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona saw three bids for the Reds’ star playmaker rejected over the summer, but there is renewed talk that they could secure a deal when the transfer window reopens in January. Liverpool have, in turn, been linked with two midfielders should their star man finally make the move to the Nou Camp.

Coutinho, who has scored four goals in his last five games for Liverpool before succumbing to a groin problem, is expected to return to action on Tuesday night when England face Brazil at Wembley.

And Ronaldinho, who himself wore Barcelona’s colours with great distinction, hopes Coutinho can soon make the move.

“I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years,” said Ronaldinho, who is in London this week as a Football for Peace ambassador.

“I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

“I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup.”

Ronaldinho on England

Discussing England’s showdown with Brazil on Tuesday, Ronaldinho admits he has been impressed by some of the young players at the Three Lions’ disposal.

“I follow them closely and you can see a lot of young players coming into the team,” he added.

“Even though they’re not very well known right now, they’ve got talent and will only get better.

Like our dedicated Liverpool Facebook page.

“This England team won’t be about individuals but about the strength of the group. I think they’ll have a good World Cup.”