Brazil legend urges Coutinho to think twice about Barcelona move

Brazil legend Ronaldo has given Philippe Coutinho plenty to think about after slamming his short spell at Barcelona.

Despite being under contract at Anfield until 2022, Coutinho is expected to be the subject of more interest from the Catalan giants in January, having missed out on a summer move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian, who has been in sensational form for the Reds, is keen on a move to La Liga but Ronaldo has sent out a warning to his compatriot ahead of any potential switch.

The legendary Brazil No.9 claims that Real Madrid fans made him feel more welcome than his time in Catalonia.

“I felt much more happy and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona,” Ronaldo told Esporte Interativo. “In the end, my history with Barça was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had.

“Barcelona has always had issues with Brazilian players: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me.

“We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication.”