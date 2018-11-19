Brazil forward Everton Soares has opened up on rumours linking him with a £30million move to Manchester United in January.

Reports last week suggested that United were tracking the progress of the Gremio attacker, who has been impressing in Brazil.

Indeed, the Red Devils are said to be considering a potential bid for the player, who has been valued at around £30m.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 37 games this season, and admits he is “going through an exceptional phase”.

However, Everton, as he is commonly known, appears to have ruled out the chances of a move in January, adding that his future will likely be decided in the summer.

“We all hear the rumours at some point, right?,” he told SporTV.

“I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality.

“Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best both for me and Gremio.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are thinking about a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to solve their striking issues, according to a report. Read the full story here…

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.