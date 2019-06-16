Brazil sensation issues come-and-get-me plea to Man Utd

Gremio star Everton Soares has claimed that he would be a good fit for Manchester United amid rumours of interest from the Red Devils.

The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move to a number of sides in recent months, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and AC Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interested in the 23-year-old, who has previously admitted that he is aware of interest from abroad.

Everton scored 16 goals and assisted three in 37 games last season, and now he has seemingly issued a come-and-get-me plea to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top [of the opposition],” Everton told the Daily Mail after scoring for Brazil in the Copa America on Saturday.

“Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes.

“Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”

