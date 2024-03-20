10 brilliant Brazil squad members v England linked with Prem moves: Liverpool target, Real Madrid duo

The first international break of 2024 will include England welcoming Brazil to Wembley for a friendly on Saturday, but some members of the visiting squad could come to the country again in the summer to join a Premier League club.

Brazil are bringing a 26-man squad to England for the fixture, including existing Premier League stars such as Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, Tottenham’s Richarlison and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Some of those players could change clubs themselves in the summer, with the likes of Luiz and Paqueta attracting interest. TEAMtalk has also learned how Newcastle are resisting interest in Guimaraes.

But could Saturday’s friendly also provide a chance for some players currently playing outside England to audition for Premier League admirers?

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at 10 members of the Brazil squad who could end up in the Premier League – and who with.

Andre – Fluminense, Defensive Midfielder

Andre is Fluminense’s star midfielder at the heart of their midfield, a combative ball winner with powerful, springy legs enabling him to win the ball off players and power away into the space carrying the ball.

Andre plays in a possession heavy team and has a ridiculous amount of composure. He’s the type of player who excels in high pressure situations and despite being only 22 years old, he’s a leader amongst men. He is one of the younger players in the Fluminense team filled with very experienced established players like Marcelo, Felipe Melo, Douglas Costa, Renato Augusto and Ganso, but Andre is one of the main leaders.

In recent windows Andre has been linked with a move to so many European teams. Liverpool and Fulham had the most concrete interest and teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and AC Milan were all also linked with Andre.

Andre is definitely good enough to play for one of the bigger teams in Europe, but it would be good to see him join a team not competing for titles where he can be a starter and a key player then be sold for a big profit later down the line to one of the bigger teams.

For example, Fulham or AC Milan would be teams he could join and start for, then later on be sold for big money to a team like Liverpool, Manchester United or Barcelona.

Raphinha – Barcelona, Right Winger

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has had mixed perceptions around his time at Barcelona amongst fans and the media. Despite scoring 10 goals and getting 12 assists in 50 games for Barcelona as one of the more creative wingers and often out of position playing on the left wing instead of the right all in his first season at Barcelona, Raphinha has come under much scrutiny at times.

In fact, he’s basically lost his starting place on the right wing to La Masia 16-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

The previous season at Leeds, Raphinha dragged them through games to keep them up in the Premier League and scored 11 goals and got three assists in 35 games. So many of these goals were when Raphinha would get the ball on the right, take on players, cut inside and score from distance.

Considering all that ability to deliver that many goals in a team who wouldn’t dominate the ball and in the bottom half of the table, in another system at a team in the top half of the table he’d be very valuable.

In fact when Raphinha was leaving Leeds, both Arsenal and Chelsea bid for the Brazilian. Also teams such as Liverpool, PSG and Manchester United were all interested in him.

Now from the clubs’ point of view, Raphinha may be someone that they’ll revisit. Barcelona’s financial problems are well documented and considering they may need to sell in order to buy, Raphinha might be on the transfer list as a sellable asset who’s Premier League proven and still a Brazil international.

He’d be a great pick up for Arsenal (as Saka competition), Liverpool (if Salah goes), Tottenham (as Kulusevski competition), Manchester United or Newcastle (as an Almiron upgrade). Or even, could it be possible that he would end up back at Leeds if they were to get promoted?

Savio – Girona (on loan from Troyes), Left Winger

Brazilian winger Savio (also known as Savinho) has been on fire for Girona this season, mainly playing on the left side, despite his heavy reliance on his stronger left foot.

Savio is a creative outlet when playing for Girona, taking on players down the line or inverting still using his left foot and playing quick give and go passes with the other midfielders and attackers. These types of passes will fit in perfectly at Manchester City.

On top of that, when he plays as a right winger, Savio cuts inside on his stronger left foot to shoot with some powerful strikes.

Savio has actually already agreed to join Manchester City from sister club Troyes in the summer. A deal for such an exciting player is certainly one that’ll be loved amongst Man City fans, who’ll see another entertainer on the wings with Doku.

Rodrygo & Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid, Left Wing

The next two will be together for obvious reasons. If one goes the other will stay. But there’s a Kylian Mbappe shaped elephant in the room.

If Mbappe joins Real Madrid, he’ll possibly want to play as a left winger which would mean both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo wouldn’t be playing in their main positions. Alternatively, if Carlo Ancelotti played the same diamond formation he’s playing now that would mean Mbappe would likely play with one of them (eg. Vinicius Junior) whilst Rodrygo sits on the bench. Then Bellingham would be able to stay in the role he’s thriving in behind the strikers.

With that in mind, the biggest clubs will be lurking. In England, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. In Europe, Bayern, PSG and Inter Milan.

Looking at these options, PSG will need a new superstar with Mbappe going; what better way than to replace him with one of these? The Premier League clubs are the ones to watch here though. If Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo were available, loads of clubs would be after their signature.

What’s most likely though is that Mbappe could play centrally with Vinicius Junior as a left winger and Rodrygo as a right winger. That’s most likely.

Yan Couto – Girona, Right Back

Girona have been great to watch this season and one of the bright sparks has been their versatile Brazilian Yan Couto, playing at both right-back and left-back but also further forward at right-midfield and left-midfield.

Couto is uber press resistant with really close control and great weak-foot ability. He can cut inside onto his inside foot or come outside to cross with his outside foot, no matter which wing he’s on. Left foot, right foot, Couto can whip some excellent crosses into the box.

Couto had actually been linked with Real Madrid as an option for their full-back positions, but their interest has seemingly cooled down. On the other hand, Girona are a part of the City Football Group and because of that, Manchester City might look at the Brazilian to provide additional depth.

Galeno – FC Porto, Left Winger

Porto star Galeno has been very impressive this season, especially in the Champions League managing to score five goals and get three assists in seven games. In all competitions this season, Galeno has 13 goals and 11 assists so far in 38 games.

The pacy left winger is aggressive off the ball, and on it is the star. He loves to carry the ball, drive at the defence, take on players and most importantly he loves to shoot.

Playing on the left wing, it allows Galeno to cut inside onto his stronger right foot and shoot from distance. That’s exactly what he did against Arsenal in the Champions League this season and has done so many times this season.

It’s certainly been a great year for him so far and considering he did this on the big stage in the Champions League; you could imagine it’s piqued the interest of some top Premier League teams and that’s exactly what it’s done.

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked with the Porto winger. But which are the best fit?

Straight off the bat, Tottenham are the best fit for many reasons. Galeno thrives in taking on players and is a high energy attacker. Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham play free flowing attacking football but one profile they are in need of is a 1v1 specialist winger who’s a goal threat. Galeno fits the description.

Putting him in that team would give him so many opportunities to shoot, it suits him much more than Porto even. At Porto he’s more of a left midfielder in a 4-4-2, whereas at Tottenham he would be a left winger in a 4-3-3. Playing higher where he can combine with either Son or compatriot Richarlison in the striker position would be great for his output. Add to that, he’s already scored against Arsenal so the Tottenham fans will already like him.

Pablo Maia – Sao Paulo, Defensive Midfielder

Sao Paulo have produced so many top prospects over the years who went on to become established players in Europe. This includes the likes of Kaka, Cafu, Julio Baptista, Eder Militao, Casemiro and Lucas Moura. Pablo Maia is one who is a lot like a younger Casemiro in that he’s a bulldozer of a midfielder with technical brilliance.

So physical and aggressive in duels, he loves to carry the ball from deep, is very front footed and a warrior type player. But in addition to that his passing ability and range is top quality. He is a progressive player packed with power.

When he’s in space from distance, Maia is one of those defensive midfielders who’s able to just put his laces through the ball and smash a shot into the top corner and score a screamer to win a team a game. Maia’s front footed nature makes him ideal for a double pivot or as a box to box #8.

Over recent times all of Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham, Brighton and Newcastle United have been linked with Pablo Maia. Fulham, West Ham and Brighton all play a double pivot and are in need of depth in that position.

For teams like Arsenal or Newcastle United, if they went for him he’d play as a box to box #8 because he doesn’t have the ‘sitting’ nature of a lone #6. But one thing for sure is that Pablo Maia won’t be at Sao Paulo much longer if he continues to perform at such a high level.

Bento – Athletico Paranaense, Goalkeeper

Impressive Brazilian goalkeeper Bento is one of only two players in the list who’s still in the Brazilian league right now, but it’s a crime that a top team are yet to pick him up. Bento has consistently been a huge player for Athletico Paranaense, making huge saves to keep them in games and being a leader in goal.

A very vocal player with a confident, commanding presence and good technical fundamentals on the ball, Bento could be a great pick up for teams in need of a keeper. Bento and fellow Brazilian keeper Lucas Perri (Lyon) are thought to be Brazil’s next Alisson and Ederson.

Bento has actually been linked to many top European teams – more recently teams such as Inter Milan, Benfica, Sporting CP and FC Porto. In fact, the Italian giants Inter have reportedly put in a £10m bid to sign the Brazilian keeper.

But in addition to them Manchester United have shown interest. We’re not sure it’s the best move or that there’s much substance to these rumours as they have both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir who both signed in the summer.

Also, in the January transfer window there were links for Bento to Nottingham Forest as they were looking at strengthening in the goalkeeper department.

Wendell – FC Porto, Left Back

Wendell hasn’t been linked to Premier League teams just yet but he’s definitely someone who you wouldn’t be surprised if he was soon. Recently Porto played Arsenal in the round of 16 in the Champions League and heading into the first game, starting left-back Zaidu Sanusi got injured so Wendell had to come in.

Wendell was up against one of the best right-wingers in world football, Bukayo Saka, and seriously impressed throughout the two legs with a couple of impressive displays showcasing a good 1v1 defending ability to get tight to an attacker to not give them space or time on the ball and crowd them out.

Wendell is so strong in duels and an athlete. He supports the attack down the line overlapping too.

Considering that FC Porto play in the Champions League, you’d think if Wendell ever did leave he’d want to go to another team playing in Europe. With that in mind, teams such as Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle United, Tottenham or Manchester United might be solid options as a rotation for their current starter.

Wendell is a good all-rounder left-back and hence suits lots of different set ups.

