Brazil star admits trying to persuade Coutinho to join PSG

PSG defender Thiago Silva has admitted that he has spoken to Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho about a move to Ligue 1.

The Brazil international has been linked repeatedly with a move to Barcelona, though recent reports have suggested that PSG are also interested in acquiring the former Inter playmaker.

Coutinho’s compatriot Thiago Silva has admitted to Telefoot that he has advised the 25-year-old to move to France next summer.

“I usually speak with Coutinho and I hope he will make us a big surprise”, Thiago Silva told the French broadcasters.

“I give my friends advice, I also do it with Neymar and I hope Coutinho will think about his future and will decide to join us at PSG at the end of the season.”

Liverpool turned down three offers from Barca for their star man in the summer and are said to be braced for a fresh approach in January.

