Brazil star claims Neymar will make shock Real Madrid move

Real Madrid star Marcelo has made the bold claim that Neymar will play for Real Madrid amid speculation surrounding his future.

Neymar only made his world-record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain last August, but the Brazil star has since been linked with a move to Madrid.

According to a report from Goal, PSG have promised Neymar that they will sell him to Real if they win the Champions League this season.

Now, Neymar’s countryman Marcelo has weighed in, insisting it is just a matter of time before he pulls on the Real shirt.

“I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day,” Marcelo told Esporte Interativo.

“Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure. It would be great if he came to Real Madrid.

“In my opinion the great players have to play at this club.”

Real president Florentino Perez has previously discussed the possibility of signing Neymar, hinting that his Ballon d’Or hopes would be boosted by a move to the Bernabeu.

“It’s difficult to see who will take the leadership away from Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi,” said Perez in December.

“Being at Madrid would make it easier for Neymar to win it [the Ballon d’Or]. Madrid is a club that gives big players what they need.”