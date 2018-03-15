Brazil star reveals Barcelona delight, but confirms deal delay

Gremio midfielder Arthur has spoken of his delight at his impending move to Barcelona – but has confirmed the transfer won’t go through until January 2019.

The La Liga leaders announced last weekend that they have reached an agreement on a purchase option to sign the 21-year-old midfielder, thought to be €30million plus €9million in incentives.

The youngster is tipped to earn a place in Brazil’s 2018 World Cup squad and while he is enthused by the prospect of moving to the Camp Nou, he insists he will not do so before 2019.

“I am very happy, because Barcelona is one of the world’s biggest clubs, where you dream [of] playing,” he told Sport.

“I am very happy because of the negotiation, by how this has happened, the final result has been very good for me and for Gremio. I am only going to wear the Barcelona shirt at the start of next year.”

Arthur, 21, has made over 50 appearances for Gremio since breaking into their first team and has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

