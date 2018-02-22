Brazilian claims transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona is still on track

Gremio midfielder Arthur claims his transfer to La Liga outfit Barcelona is “well on track” after speculation it may have stalled.

The president of the Brazilian club, Romildo Bolzan, has denied that any agreement has been agreed with rumours of a €40 million deal.

Arthur met Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez in December and was even pictured holding a club shirt at the time.

But despite the Catalan giants saying the move is not a “foregone conclusion,” Arthur reckons it is still likely to happen.

“My move to the club is well on track, but nothing has yet been signed,” Arthur said, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur has yet to receive his first international cap for Brazil, but he was called-up for the first time in September as he comes closer to appearing in Tite’s line-up.

Gremio won their third Copa Libertadores title in 2017 after overcoming Lanus in the final in November and Arthur has been a target for Barca ever since his impressive displays in the competition.

The 21-year-old has a €50m release clause at the Brazilian giants and has also been linked with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.