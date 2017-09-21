Brazilian star wanted by Mourinho to fill Man Utd wing void – Agent

Manchester United have contacted the agent of Brazilian star Lucas Lima over a January move to Old Trafford, his representative has claimed.

The likes of Inter Milan, Roma and Barcelona have all sent scouts to check on the 27-year-old Santos star over the past six months after an excellent 2016/17 campaign.

But Lima’s agent Luccas Badia claims Jose Mourinho’s men have also been in touch and could offer the player the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

“Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas, Manchester United want him,” Badia told Haberturk.

“I think we would be well suited to the Serie A, but we will see.

“His contract ends on 31 December and there are many clubs interested but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do.

“Crystal Palace made a €15million offer while Fenerbahce made a €20million bid, but for some reason neither has been accepted.”

Lima, however, would now be available on a free transfer having shown no sign of extending his deal at Santos, leaving him free to join a European side for the second half of the 2017/18 European season.

Mourinho signed Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic this summer, but his efforts to sign a wide forward – with Ivan Perisic his main target – fell short.

While deals for the likes of Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann are being mooted next summer, the chance to sign Lima on a free transfer in January could be too good an opportunity for Mourinho to pass up.

The player is confortable both in a central attacking role or out on the wing and his versatility could also make him an attractive prospect.