Arsenal’s hopes of signing Neto are seemingly over after Valencia refused to lower their asking price for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The Gunners are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer with Petr Cech poised to play his last-ever match as a professional footballer before he retires; the Czech bowing out in the Europa League final against former club, Chelsea.

Reports this week have suggested Cech has already agreed to take on the sporting director role at Chelsea next season – something the 37-year-old has moved to deny.

And according to Plaza Deportiva, Gunners boss Unai Emery has set his sights high in his hunt for a replacement, with impressive Los Che star Neto at the very top of his shopping list.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the leading keepers in LaLiga and was said to have impressed Emery further when Valencia and Arsenal went head to head in the Europa League semi-finals recently.

But the €70m (£61.4m) exit clause in his Valencia contract is proving prohibitive; Plaza Deportiva had suggested Valencia may be open to negotiation over that fee due to their need to claw back some of their finances, with a deal of around €50m (£43.8m) possible.

However, Valencia are in no hurry to sell Neto and their stance is likely to mean Emery will instead be forced to turn his focus elsewhere.

As such, Bild claim Arsenal have made an approach to Markus Schubert, 20, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

The Germany Under-21 keeper is rated highly by his club and within his homeland, but could be lured to Arsenal where he would compete with Bernd Leno for the No 1 shirt next season.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!