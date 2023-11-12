Brazilian wonderkid reveals firm Chelsea interest as Liverpool jump into contention to sign £30m midfielder

Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo has revealed that there was strong interest from Chelsea in signing him earlier in the summer, while Liverpool are now firmly in the mix for his signature.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top young defensive midfield talents in world football, and it appears that Chelsea were ready to splash the cash to get him only a matter of months ago.

At the time of Chelsea’s interest, Moscardo was only 17. To that end, he was ineligible to move to a European club until January -with interest from the Blues merely an attempt to attempt to secure an agreement.

Mauricio Pochettinho’s men were said to be ready to pay £21.5million for the young sensation, but Corinthians are known to be holding out for nearer to £30m.

And Moscardo has now confirmed that there was strong interest from Stamford Bridge for his services, although is current focus remains on helping Corinthians finish their league campaign strongly.

He was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano: “I can confirm that there was interest from Chelsea few months ago, strong interest… but I want to help Corinthians get out of this situation. To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things.”

TEAMtalk has since revealed that Liverpool are also now firmly in the running to sign Moscardo, after ditching their interest in another Brazilian starlet Andre.

The talented teen has only made only 22 senior appearances for Corinthians but has already made a big impression in his homeland and with scouts, it would appear.

The holding midfielder has stood out with his impressive tackling and ability to quickly win back possession. He is also strong on the ball and rarely gives it away.

Chelsea‘s interest is perhaps a little surprising, given their intention to completely rebuild their midfield since Todd Boehly arrived in west London.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ogochukwu have all been brought in, while Connor Gallagher has gone from strength to strength since being made captain in Reece James’ absence.

Liverpool have similarly rebuilt their engine room but have not spent the sort of money Chelsea have and there is still scope for Jurgen Klopp to add a younger player, especially one with more defensive traits.

European football could give Liverpool the edge

The Reds also have the added bonus of being in Europe this season, something which may well give them the edge.

Indeed, Klopp has been mixing and matching with domestic games and in the Europa League, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott all getting more game time in Europe.

The loss of natural holding midfielder Fabinho came as somewhat of a surprise for Klopp as he followed Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Arabia.

To that end, bringing in Moscardo to learn from the more experienced Endo and Alexis Mac Allister could give Liverpool a real find for the future.

All that being said, Chelsea are unlikely to steer away from the transfer given their significant interest over the summer.

That could all lead to a battle between the two Premier League clubs, although we understand that LaLiga giants Barcelona also hold an interest in the player.

