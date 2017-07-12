Brazilian youngster targeting Man Utd breakthrough this season
Andreas Pereira is desperate to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho this season after expressing his delight at returning to Manchester United.
The 21-year-old Brazilian has been taken on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, having spent last season on a season-long loan with La Liga side Granada.
Pereira was unable to prevent the Andalusians suffering relegation from Spain’s top flight despite impressing on an individual level – form he is determined to continue at Old Trafford.
And the versatile midfielder has spoken of his determination to make an impression on Mourinho.
“I am very happy that I am back, and I can be part of this team,” Pereira told MUTV.
“I will try to do my best to stay here, get an important role for the season, to help my team-mates and to impress the manager.
“It boosts me that the people here trust the young players. I am very happy for the young players and I want to be a part of this team as well.”