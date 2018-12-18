Manchester United have sacked Jose Mourinho, with the manager leaving the club with immediate effect.

The club – already amidst their worst ever start to a Premier League season – slumped to a new low on Sunday when a 3-1 defeat at arch-rivals Liverpool left them a whopping 19 points adrift of the Premier League table toppers.

In a brief statement on the club’s website, the club announced: “Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

According to widespread reports, United will ask Michael Carrick to take training on Tuesday and will make an announcement on a caretaker boss until the end of the season before the end of the week.

Carrick, 37, only brought the curtain down on his illustrious career last summer, and despite being just a matter of months into his new role at United, has made himself popular with the club’s players, who enjoy a good rapport with their former teammate.

The report also mentioned former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino as leading candidates to take the position permanently – though stresses any move for either would not happen until next summer.

Roy Keane had his say about Pochettino on Sunday and was in no doubt about what the Argentine would do first upon his potential appointment at Old Trafford.

Former star Paul Ince believes a lack of effort from United’s senior stars was indicative of serious problems at the club and reckons their lack of effort means they wanted to see Mourinho sacked by the club.

A more detailed account in the Daily Record on Tuesday claims sacking Mourinho will cost Manchester United a staggering £24million in compensation.

Mourinho took charge at United, succeeding Louis van Gaal, in the summer of 2016 and they won the Europa League and League Cup in their first season under the Portuguese.

The Red Devils then finished second in the Premier League last term, before making a troubled start to this season, winning only seven of 17 league games and being knocked out of the League Cup at home by Championship club Derby.