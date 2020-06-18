Chelsea have formally announced the signing of Timo Werner with a respected source reporting the exact transfer fee the Blues will pay.

It was announced a fortnight ago that Chelsea had beaten Liverpool to his signature with a huge package on offer. The Blues will pay Werner £173,000 a week on a contract to 2025.

However, prior to previously reported, the fee will be £47.5m – not the £53m previously claimed. That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who claim Werner will officially move to England at the end of the Bundesliga season.

Werner told Chelsea’s official site: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise. He has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Werner has 32 goals and 13 assists from 43 appearances this season – an impressive record.

However, his transfer means he won’t be able to play out the rescheduled Champions League matches for Leipzig.

With the Bundesliga season finishing on June 27, Werner is now in his final weeks for Leipzig. The report adds he hopes to move to London in early July to prepare for next season.

Werner signing backed by Hasenhuttl

Chelsea’s signing of Werner has been given the thumbs up by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Speaking to SportBild, Hasenhuttl – who managed Leipzig between 2016 and 2018 – welcomed the signing.

“What they don’t like [in England] are players who roll away or act,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Football is very intense and fast. That, in turn, suits Timo: with his speed he’s a brutal weapon in the right team.

“He sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, or a little more encouragement but what I’ve always liked about him is that he scores goals that nobody else scores.

“Give him a bit of space and it’s hard to stop him. He has so many qualities that will always put him above others. He’s a brutal weapon.”

With Werner arriving, one man who will be leaving is winger Pedro. The winger already agreeing his next club.