With the summer transfer window closing tonight, our correspondent Graeme Bailey is taking time out of his schedule to answer any questions you have on your side’s transfer business between 6pm and 7pm (BST).

The Premier League has thrown around some incredible fees this summer, with the likes of Liverpool (£123m for Bradley Barcola), Chelsea (£117m for Morgan Rogers) and Manchester City (£116m for Elliot Anderson) all splashing out eye-catching sums of money.

But with the clock ticking towards the 11pm deadline, there are still plenty of deals to be finalised.

So, ahead of the closure of the window, you can get your questions in to Graeme on either TEAMtalk’s X page using #TTDeadlineDay, replying to this thread or directly, or get in touch with Graeme himself, right here.