Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has said that he watches videos of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino on YouTube.

Abraham, who is enjoying a breakthrough season at Chelsea and has scored 10 goals in the Premier League and one in the Champions League, has also named Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski among the players he learns from.

The 22-year-old, who had a loan spell at Aston Villa last season and was a key figure in their promotion from the Championship, plays with Kane for the England national football team, while Aguero is one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Firmino often operates as a number 10 for Liverpool but still scored 12 goals in the league last season and has found the back of the opposition’s net four times in the Premier League already this campaign, while 31-year-old Poland international striker Lewandowski scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history in Bayern’s 6-0 hammering of Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday evening.

“In my spare time I go on Youtube and watch all the best strikers in the world play in this competition, stealing their ideas and adding it to my game,” said Abraham.

”I watch so many. Harry Kane, Aguero, Firmino, they are Premier League strikers obviously, but then there’s guys like Lewandowski and all sorts of players who have played in this competition before.”

Chelsea are in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Valencia away from home in Champions League Group H.

The Blues will book their place in the last-16 stage of the competition if they pick up maximum points in Spain.

READ MORE – Frank Lampard is not happy with one particular Chelsea player.