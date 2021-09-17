Breakthrough near for Barcelona ace ‘offered’ to Man City, on Man Utd radar

A meeting has been scheduled that will determine the future of a Barcelona sensation who has drawn links with Man Utd and Man City, per multiple reports.

Amid an unprecedented financial crisis, Barcelona oversaw a period of great upheaval this summer. A series of permanent exits were sanctioned, including two to the Premier League in the form of Junior Firpo and Emerson Royal. Francisco Trincao also moved to England when joining Wolves via the loan route.

Argentina icon Lionel Messi was undoubtedly the highest profile departure when leaving for PSG on a free. At the opposite end of the career spectrum, Spanish wonderkid Ansu Fati was also tipped to leave.

The 18-year-old forward was on the radar of both Manchester clubs. A Spanish report claimed Man Utd had seen a mammoth bid rebuffed, while it recently emerged Fati was reportedly offered to Man City during their negotiations with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fati and Ronaldo share the same agent – Jorge Mendes.

Man City’s interest has been backed up by Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana). They confirm Man City ‘put in a call’ to enquire about Fati’s availability during Ronaldo’s negotiations.

Fati is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou. That fact, combined with Barcelona’s financial strife likely gave the Manchester clubs hope of securing a deal.

However, in a fresh update from SportsMole (citing Marca), it’s revealed a meeting will soon be scheduled that will determine Fati’s future.

The teen has apparently told agent Mendes that he ‘sees his future’ at Barcelona. As such, he has ordered a new round of talks over a new contract to begin.

New Pogba contract would be statement of intent Man United would do well to get Pogba's contract renewed.

Both parties are deemed ‘confident’ of reaching a swift agreement given the player’s stance. However, It is acknowledged by Football Espana that a ‘huge pay rise’ is unlikely owing to their tight finances.

An agent can sometimes be a barrier to a breakthrough, though that doesn’t appear to be an issue here. Recognising Barcelona is the best place for Fati to achieve regular game-time given the likes of Messi and Antoine Griezmann have departed, Mendes will reportedly be ‘helpful’ in negotiations.

Fati was handed the No. 10 shirt after Messi departed, signalling Barcelona’s high expectations for the starlet.

