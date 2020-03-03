Breakthrough expected with Liverpool inching closer towards Timo Werner

Liverpool are expected to open talks over a deal to sign Timo Werner in the coming weeks with the Reds well aware of the unusual deadline clause that exists in his contract.

Werner is hot property around Europe, given that he has a €60m release clause – which may be even lower than that. Considering he has scored 27 goals from just 33 appearances in all competitions this season, it seems a price well worth paying.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Liverpool held a strong interest in the RB Leipzig striker, who has described them as the best team in the world and Jurgen Klopp as the world’s best coach.

Liverpool are ready to activate Werner’s release clause which, unusually, has to be triggered by the end of April if they want to bring the striker to Anfield this summer.

And according to The Athletic, Liverpool and boss Jurgen Klopp are well aware of the clause that exists in his deal and will, as a result, open talks over a deal with RB Leipzig in the next few weeks in order to secure his signature.

It’s suggested meeting the asking price for Werner will pose no issues for Liverpool, and with the player himself dropping hints aplenty over a move to Anfield, hopes are high at Liverpool of a quick breakthrough for the striker.

They claim Klopp’s main priority this summer is to strengthen both his attacking midfield options, with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri expected to leave, and also his attacking options with the German looking for more quality back-up to favoured front three Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, the conclusion of an early deal for Liverpool over Werner will, hopefully for the Premier League champions-elect, at least square off one of those transfer needs.

Liverpool, however, may not have things their own way with the Germany international, who was linked with a move to Barcelona over the weekend.

Klopp cagey on Werner transfer talk

Reds boss Klopp was also characteristically cagey when asked about the prospects of signing Werner last week.

Asked if Werner, who has spoken fondly about Liverpool and Klopp recently, was angling for a move to Liverpool, Klopp said: “Like always we have nothing to say about that, but I prefer that when players talk about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘we’re the last club they would ever go to’.

“So from that point of view it is nice, but there is nothing else to say.”

Werner might not be the only big signing to arrive at Liverpool this summer with reports over the weekend stating Klopp had upped his interest in a Premier League midfielder likely to cost in the region of £30million.