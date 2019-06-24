Breakthrough for Arsenal as Celtic name their price for Tierney

Arsenal have had a second bid rejected for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney – though the Scottish champions have reportedly named the fee required to price the young full-back away.

Tierney, 22, has four years remaining on his contract at Celtic, who have no desire to sell one of their most valuable players.

But after Arsenal tested their resolve with an opening £15m offer last week, Celtic were quick to reject the approach.

That was followed up with an increased bid – understood to be £18.5million – over the weekend, but once again, the Bhoys rebuffed the Gunners’ approach.

However, the two clubs remain in talks and the Daily Mirror claims Celtic have responded by sticking a minimum £25m price-tag on the Scotland international’s head.

The price-tag leaves Emery with a big decision to make, given his limited budget this summer.

The Spaniard has already reportedly pleaded with the Arsenal board for extra cash to fund a move for an in-demand Crystal Palace star, and it seems he will have to sell before he can buy.

The back line was once again the Gunners’ Achilles heel last term as they let in the second-most goals of any team in the top six, and Emery knows that reinforcements are needed if they are to return to the top four again next season.

Tierney has long been a Premier League target, with Manchester United and Everton both having been linked with a move.

