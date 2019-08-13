Paul Pogba has decided to stay at Manchester United this season after shelving plans to leave Old Trafford, according to reports on Tuesday.

The France midfielder was expected to leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club do not appear to be prepared to accept United’s asking price, reported to be as high as £180million.

Pogba, who set up Marcus Rashford for his second goal against Chelsea with a brilliant long-range pass, had told French radio station RMC Sport over the weekend that there were still doubts over whether he will stay at United.

“I always feel good when I play football. I do the things I like, plus it’s my job. I give my all every time I go out on the pitch,” he said.

“I’m aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There’s always that question mark.

“I’m at Manchester. I have fun with my team-mates, I always want to win matches and I always give my best when I’m on the pitch.”

However, The Sun claims there has been a shift in the player’s thinking and they believe that, despite two serious doubts, Pogba has now been convinced to stay.

As per the report, the paper suggested Pogba initially thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not good enough to transform Manchester United’s fortunes, while also doubting the ability of the players around him.

However, after Solskjaer adjusted his formation to replicate Pogba’s position in the France side at United, it’s claimed the player now looks like he will be convinced to stay.

He said as much after the game, saying: “In terms of organisation, it is a bit more like how I play with the French national team.

“It does not bother me where I play, whether it is higher or lower, we adapt and enjoy.”

The report also claims United’s coaching staff have noticed a significant shift in Pogba’s attitude at their Carrington training base and that he appears far happier.

The Sun writes: ‘He is a popular player at United who provides much of the fun and behind the scenes energy at the club’s Carrington training ground.

‘And it is said ‘most of the squad love him’ as well.’

Despite the apparent shift in Pogba’s thinking, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville does not think the speculation over his future will die down until after the transfer window shuts in Spain on September 2.

“There is always speculation around Pogba and I don’t think it will go away,” Neville said.

“But if he can get his head down this season and be a dominant force in midfield then he is United’s best player.

“There is no doubt about it. He wants to be in a winning team but can he make Manchester United a winning team?”

