Breakthrough made as Bolton sale finally set to go through

Bolton’s administrators hope to be able to complete the sale of the club unimpeded after an injunction lodged by would-be owner Laurence Bassini was amended.

The protracted summer-long takeover bid by Football Ventures had been near to completion when earlier this month Bassini – whose attempt to buy the League One club collapsed in May – was awarded a court order blocking the sale.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson then made an impassioned plea to Bassini to “leave this great club alone” after Wanderers’ youngest team in its history earned a 0-0 draw against Coventry as the team continue to battle against the off-field uncertainty and points deduction.

Administrators David Rubin and Partners, though, are now hopeful progress can continue following the latest legal ruling.

Paul Appleton, speaking on behalf of the administrators, said in a statement issued via the club: “I note the reports about the findings in court today which state the injunction has been amended, allowing the sale of the football club to continue unimpeded by this issue.

“I know it has been a frustrating few days for all involved, causing a continuing delay.

“Now we must progress to completion as quickly as possible in order to secure the future of the club.

“Accordingly, my lawyers and I are in contact with all parties to progress to completion as soon as possible and give everybody connected with Bolton Wanderers the good news they deserve.”

Former Watford owner Bassini had alleged breach of contract by Ken Anderson, the Wanderers chairman with whom he claimed to have reached an agreement prior to the club going into administration in May.

The administration process led to the identification of the Football Ventures consortium, led by Sharon Brittan and Parminder Basran, as the preferred bidder.

Bassini, however, had not given up on his bid to take control as he continued with legal action.

Bolton were relegated from the Championship last season and started their League One campaign with a 12-point deduction as punishment for going into administration.

The situation has left them with a vastly depleted squad, which on Tuesday night suffered a 5-2 Carabao Cup first-round defeat at Rochdale.

The EFL continues to monitor the situation, liaising with the administrators as the protracted sale continues.

Bolton are second bottom of the table above Bury, who have yet to play a league game because of their ownership issues, and travel to Tranmere on Saturday.