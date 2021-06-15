Breakthrough made as Jadon Sancho shares truths over Man Utd transfer

Jadon Sancho will become a Manchester United player this summer after the winger reportedly told England teammates he’s confident the transfer will finally happen in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of the Sancho has been one of the most written about transfer sagas in recent memory. United chased Sancho’s signature throughout the summer 12 months ago. A transfer fee in nine figures was touted at the time. But amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

However, never has the deal been closer than it is now. As per the Manchester Evening News, they claim Sancho is confident a move will go through. Furthermore, they claim the winger has shared the news with colleagues in the England camp. As per their report, they state Sancho has told friends in the squad that he fully expects to start the 2021/22 campaign at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, Sancho is pushing his agent Emeka Obasi to secure a move to United as soon as possible.

In addition, it’s believed Obasi has reached a breakthrough this time with United. Sancho is said to be seeking a wage slightly higher than the £190,000 a week he currently earns at Dortmund.

Furthermore – and perhaps key to the deal -is that Sancho is pushing Dortmund to let him move. On that front, they are unlikely to stand in his way.

Interestingly, they claim Dortmund feel they already have a potential replacement for Sancho lined up. The MEN states that former Manchester City academy winger, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, moved to the Westfalenstadion last September. Also represented by Obasi, he is someone the Bundesliga club have high hopes for.

June 14 Transfer Chatter - Leicester monitoring Barcelona midfielder, Leeds to raid Ligue 1 and Lazio want Chelsea goalkeeper Leicester City are keeping tabs on former Liverpool midfielders Barcelona situation, Leeds United to go to France for a new full-back and Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with former goalkeeper, all in today's transfer chatter.

Sancho is expected to sign though and finally see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer land his man. He will boost a United attack already boasting Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James.

As per previous reports, however, Anthony Martial could be the fall guy upon the arrival of Sancho.

Addressing the speculation last week, Sancho was keeping cool over transfer claims.

“I’m cool about it,” Sancho told talkSPORT. “There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

Sancho fee still to be agreed

United, however, do still need to agree a fee with Dortmund.

United have had a £67m bid for England winger turned down by Borussia Dortmund. United, however, are already prepping a second, improved bid.

It’s understood Dortmund, who placed a £108m valuation on the 21-year-old last summer, want closer to £77.5m. As per Bild, they also want an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

BBC reporter Simon Stone also suggests Dortmund want the fee over a maximum of four years. United had planned a deal over five years.

All the same, never have the two clubs been closer to an agreement.

As such, the Manchester Evening News is confident those difficulties will soon be ironed out. And it’s just a question of ‘when not if’ they’ll be able to parade Sancho as Manchester United’s new No 7.

Sancho’s form for Dortmund over the past three seasons has been impressive.

He has scored 37 goals and registered 41 assists playing wide in the Bundesliga and he will be hoping to add to his 19 England caps at Euro 2020.

READ MORE: Top centre-back target ready to deliver hammer blow to Man Utd