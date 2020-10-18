Rodgers explains why defeat was harsh on Leicester; avoids injury excuse

Brendan Rodgers admitted that Leicester became too “stretched” in the second half of their defeat to Aston Villa, but maintained they were unlucky to lose.

Leicester looked to be on course for the first goalless draw of the Premier League season before Ross Barkley struck late to preserve Villa’s 100 per cent record.

It means Leicester have now lost their last two games in a row without scoring, although they remain in the top four for now after an otherwise positive start.

Rodgers was without key players such as Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyuncu, but he thought the players who were available were unlucky to come away with nothing.

“I thought we were unfortunate to lose a very close game,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn’t work the keeper as much as we would like.

“Second half became a bit of a basketball game, we got too stretched and Ross Barkley finishes really well.

“Disappointing result but, with the players we had available, a good effort from them all.

“We have a lot of games coming up. A number of players will need game time.”

Rodgers refuses to use injuries as excuse

Despite lacking several first team regulars, Rodgers did not want to make any excuses for their dropped points – insisting other players can come in to take their opportunity.

He told Match of the Day: “It can happen. We don’t want to use that. It is an opportunity for other players to come in.

“I didn’t think we deserved to lose tonight, with the players we have we will compete.

“We tried to be too precise in the final third of the pitch. It was just that final ball when we get into the box. It is still very early and we will continue to work hard.

“We are disappointed tonight but we will go again.”

