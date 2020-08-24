Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the King Power until 2022.

The 28-year-old Frenchman had signed a short-term agreement to allow him to complete last season’s coronavirus-hit campaign.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers told LCFC.com: “I’ve enjoyed working with Papy since I arrived at Leicester City. The more I’ve seen of him, the more impressed I’ve been. So I’m delighted he’s extended his deal with the club as he has an important role to play.

“To have someone with his experience, quality and maturity is a big boost for us, especially with European football next season.

“He’s been first class for me and has played very well every time he’s featured, so I’m delighted that he’s committed to continuing to be part of what we’re trying to build at Leicester City.”

Mendy began his career at Monaco and joined the Foxes from Nice in 2016. He spent a season back on loan at his former club in 2017/18.

He has made 49 appearances for Leicester, with 42 of them coming in the Premier League.

Chilwell transfer hits problem

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell’s transfer to Chelsea could be off.

Chilwell is understood to be keen on the move and the opportunity for Champions League football with the Blues.

However, as per The Sun, that transfer looks to be hanging in the balance. That’s due to a heel injury that the player is currently suffering with. According to the paper, Chilwell will on Monday visit a specialist to get a diagnosis on the problem.

Chilwell initially expected to be out of action for a further three weeks. But the paper reports the 23-year-old could be facing nearer six weeks on the sidelines. And if that verdict is returned on his lay-off, the paper claims Chelsea could pull out of negotiations.

Read more here…