Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester are taking a window of opportunity for Jamie Vardy to have a minor hernia operation.

Vardy has been in fine form for Leicester this season, with 11 goals and five assists from 18 Premier League games. However, he will have to wait a few weeks to add to those tallies.

Leicester boss Rodgers has revealed that Vardy will undergo an operation on his hernia in the coming days.

The striker has been battling through the issue for the duration of the season, but Leicester now want him to have it corrected so he can return stronger.

It means he will miss their FA Cup game against Brentford, and will put him in doubt for a few of their upcoming Premier League games.

Rodgers confirmed the extent of the situation at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Brentford game.

“Jamie Vardy will be out for a few weeks,” he said. “As you know, we’ve been managing him over this last number of months, and he’s been absolutely fantastic.

“We have a window now that allows him to have a minor operation on his hernia and then he’ll be back within a few weeks. He’ll be out for that period.

“Obviously, Dennis Praet has been away, and Wes Morgan will be out for a few weeks as well, but apart from that, we have the same squad.

“It’s one that doesn’t keep him (Vardy) out for too long, but it’s just a repair in and round that hernia area. It’s one we feel he can’t really put it off much longer.

“We were hoping to do it a few weeks back, but this is window where we can get it done and that will obviously leave him with a good part of the season where he can be really influential for us.”

Rodgers to rotate squad

Vardy may not be the only big player Leicester travel to Brentford without on Saturday. Rodgers has confirmed he will use some fringe players for the meeting – while still fielding a competitive lineup.

Asked about his rotation for the game, he said: “Yes, but we’ll still have a strong team. We’ll still, virtually, have a team of full international players.

“With the games that we’ve had and the games coming up, I have a real trust in the squad and I’ll always pick a team to win the game. But yes, there will be some changes.”

