Rodgers gives resounding response to talk he’ll quit Leicester for Arsenal

Brendan Rodgers has categorically ruled himself out of the running to be Arsenal’s next manager, insisting his sole focus remains on Leicester.

The 46-year-old has been strongly linked with the job after Unai Emery was sacked by the Gunners on Friday but insisted he was staying after the Foxes’ last-gasp 2-1 win over Everton.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time strike – given by VAR – broke the Toffees’ hearts to leave them two points above the relegation zone.

Jamie Vardy cancelled out Richarlison’s first-half opener to leave Everton boss Marco Silva on the brink.

Rodgers has guided Leicester to second place in the Premier League after six straight wins and said he was staying, amid claims his contract at the King Power Stadium contains a release clause which the Gunners are willing to activate.

“Yeah, very much so,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

He continued: “It doesn’t annoy me. I don’t think so much about it. It’s not in my control.”

Discussing why he has no intention of walking out of the high-flying Foxes, who are second in the Premier League and looking a strong bet to claim a top-four finish, Rodgers continued: “I came here to help the project and see if we could bring it forward. I’m at a great club. I absolutely love it here.

“It seems now you’re talking about a manager losing their job all the time and looking to be replaced.

“Names will get thrown right, left and centre. For the Arsenal job there are probably about 10 names. Me, I’m just concentrating on Leicester.”

Gutsy Everton took a first-half lead through Richarlison’s 23rd-minute header.

The Foxes initially struggled to recover until they levelled with 22 minutes left.

Iheanacho’s cross-shot found Vardy at the far post and he tapped in his 13th goal of the season.

He has now scored in six straight Premier League games, halfway to breaking his own record for goals in consecutive matches.

Leicester rediscovered their momentum and Iheanacho struck the winner in injury time for his first Premier League goal since September 2018.

The former Manchester City forward curled into the bottom corner and, despite the linesman flagging for offside, VAR replays gave the goal.

